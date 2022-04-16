Extension Cords Blamed for Deadly Chinatown Blaze: FDNY

Fire investigators have determined the cause behind an early morning fire that killed a 91-year-old woman and her adult son at a Chinatown building Friday, the FDNY said.

By Saturday, fire marshals ruled the deadly blaze accidental, sparked extension cords. The apartment where the two victims were found had working smoke alarms at the time of the fire, the FDNY announced.

Firefighters rushing to the unit found the 91-year-old woman in the apartment in critical condition. Crews were able to remove her to a hospital, but life saving measures were not successful.

Per FDNY Marshals: Cause of yesterday’s fatal 2-alarm fire at 78 Mulberry Street in Chinatown was accidental, electrical-multiple extension cords. Smoke alarm present and operational. pic.twitter.com/ukEcuJV2v0 — FDNY (@FDNY) April 16, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Her son, 52, was found dead in the apartment. The medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

Fire officials said significant clutter and debris inside the residence made rescue efforts more difficult.

Dozens of firefighters responding to a call at the Mulberry Street building around 3:45 a.m. encountered heavy flames on the fifth floor, the deputy assistant chief, John Sarrocco, said. They had the fire under control by 6 a.m.

Two other civilians were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, as were two firefighters. One of the firefighters partially fell through a collapsed staircase, officials said.