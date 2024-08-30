Brooklyn

5 hurt after explosion in basement of Brooklyn home: FDNY

By Tom Shea

NBC New York

Five people were hurt, three with serious injuries, after an explosion inside the basement of a multi-family home in Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

The blast occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a three-story home on East 37th Street between Foster Avenue and Farragut Road in East Flatbush, fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the explosion, but five people suffered injuries, three of which were considered serious. Two others suffered injuries, but were not considered to be life-threatening.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

An investigation is ongoing.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us