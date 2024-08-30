5 hurt after explosion in basement of Brooklyn home: FDNY

Five people were hurt, three with serious injuries, after an explosion inside the basement of a multi-family home in Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

The blast occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a three-story home on East 37th Street between Foster Avenue and Farragut Road in East Flatbush, fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the explosion, but five people suffered injuries, three of which were considered serious. Two others suffered injuries, but were not considered to be life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.