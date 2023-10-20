New York

Explosion at orchid grower facility in New York leads to massive fire: Officials

By NBC New York Staff

A massive fire raged at an orchid growing facility in New York during the early morning hours Friday, according to police.

Huge flames could be seen shooting into the sky just off Route 17K in the Orange County town of Crawford, which is about 17 miles west of Newburgh.

The facility appears grow orchid flowers. Those who live in the area said they heard a loud explosion late Thursday night.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused any explosion or the fire. There was no word on injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

