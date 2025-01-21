Where was Eric Adams on Monday? Mayor snapped taking pictures with this duo in DC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who scrapped plans to spend Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the city, announced on Monday morning he accepted an invitation to attend President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The mayor, who recently met with the president at his Mar-a-Lago residence, watched the ceremony from the screens of the Capitol's Emancipation Hall, which served as the designated overflow room.

Inside the room, Adams was spotted by a Politico reporter taking a picture with influencer and boxer Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul, both of whom have shown their support for the Republican president.

The Democratic mayor was also seen with Charles Herbster, a Trump-backed business executive who ran in Nebraska's GOP gubernatorial primary but whose campaign was shaken after multiple women accused him of groping or inappropriate touching. Herbster has denied the allegations.

According to Herbster, both were seated next together during the ceremony.

"Today, I have the pleasure of being seated with New York City Mayor Eric Adams @NYCMayor for President Donald J. Trump's swearing in. America is ready for our 47th President of the United States," Herbster said in a post on X.

The New York politician, who has often used fashion to make public statements, attended the ceremony wearing a navy blue suit with a white shirt and a magenta tie.

He is set to travel back to New York City after the inauguration.