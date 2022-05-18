gun violence

EMT Shot by Intoxicated Patient on Staten Island: Sources

By Myles Miller and Jonathan Dienst

An EMT was shot in the back of an ambulance Wednesday evening by a man being transported to the hospital on Staten Island, three senior law enforcement sources tell News 4.

The suspect had been unconscious, and was loaded on a stretcher into the back of the ambulance. During transport, the sources said, the man woke up -- and allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the EMT.  

He then got out of the ambulance and ran away, but was tackled by a retired police officer, the sources said.

The suspect, who was apparently intoxicated, is now in custody. 

The EMT works for Richmond University Medical Center; the hospital said he is in stable condition in the trauma department after being shot in the back.

