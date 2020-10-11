Crime and Courts

Queens

Stolen Mustang Driver Flees Deadly Hit-and-Run in Getaway Car: NYPD

The driver of a stolen car struck a pedestrian in Queens late Saturday night and fled the scene, leaving the injured man to die, police said.

The 48-year-old victim was near Bedell Street and Linden Boulevard in the Jamaica neighborhood just before midnight when the driver behind the wheel of a stolen 2016 Ford Mustang GT struck the man, according to the NYPD.

Responding officers found the man unresponsive at the scene and EMS pronounced him dead a short time later.

Investigators officers believe the pedestrian was crossing Linden Boulevard at the time of the collision.

The driver proceeded to exit the stolen car and flee the area after another driver arrived to pick him up. Any description of the suspect or getaway car have not yet been released by the NYPD.

The identity of the victim has been held by police pending family notification.

