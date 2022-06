A 48-year-old man riding a Jet ski in Queens' Jamaica Bay had to be rescued in the choppy waters after the watercraft overturned Wednesday, the NYPD said.

Two NYPD divers leaped from a helicopter into the bay after the call came in around 8 a.m. and pulled the man out of the water. Police footage captured the daring rescue.

The victim was taken to Floyd Bennett Field and was evaluated at the scene, officials said. He didn't need further medical treatment.

NYPD Air Sea Rescue jumps into action to rescue a jet skier. Responding to a 911 call reporting a jet skier in distress, upon arrival they observed the operator clinging on to his jet ski. Our rescue divers quickly made contact and safely hoisted the uninjured victim onboard. pic.twitter.com/BIlpNPO1ew — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) June 29, 2022