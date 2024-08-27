New Jersey

Dozens evacuated off NY Waterway Ferry after fire breaks out on boat

By Tom Shea

Daniel Doebrich

Dozens of people had to be evacuated off a NY Waterway Ferry after a fire broke out on board the boat, according to a spokesperson.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the vessel after 5 p.m. Tuesday. The 37 passengers on board were offloaded from the boat, the Mychal Judge, due to the fire, an NY Waterway spokesperson said.

No injuries were immediately reported. The vessel was on the Paulus Hook to Pier 11 line, and was heading to Paulus Hook and Liberty Harbor in New Jersey.

The passengers were put onto another boat.

It was not clear where the fire was located or what may have caused it.

An investigation is ongoing.

