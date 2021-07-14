Door Dash Driver Seen on Camera Contaminating Meal Delivered to NYPD Officer

Video posted to social media shows a delivery driver tampering with food that had been ordered by an NYPD officer — and now the driver could face charges.

In the gross video, the Door Dash delivery man could be seen sticking a note inside a Chipotle container with his bare hands, contaminating the meal. The note read "Hope that ---- taste good," giving the impression that the food might have been tampered with in other ways as well.

Police said the incident occurred sometime between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday. The food was brought to the officer at the 61st precinct in Brooklyn, and was thrown in the trash.

The incriminating video was posted on Facebook by a user named So Certified. In the comment section, he claimed to have been the one who put the not in the food, saying "This is a Facebook public announcement, I don't violate people food like that ... that was personal. we at war."

In response to the incident, Door Dash said in a statement to NBC New York, "This behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our community. We take the trust and respect of merchants, customers, and Dashers extremely seriously. We have deactivated the Dasher and have reached out to the customer involved."

Chipotle said in a statement that the driver's actions were "inexcusable," and they have mad sure the delivery partner deactivated the account.

Police are now searching for the delivery driver. If they are able to track him down, he could be arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, a felony.