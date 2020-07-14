Dismembered, Beheaded Corpse Found in NYC Apartment: Sources

A dismembered and beheaded corpse was found inside an apartment on Manhattan's Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

According to sources, someone called 911 after discovering the body in a Lower East Side apartment.

The caller said there was also an electric saw nearby, but very little blood.

Sources say the caller knew someone in the apartment and hadn't seen them in a while, so went to check on him. It's not clear if the corpse belonged to the person for whom they were looking.

No arrests have been made in the case.