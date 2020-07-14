Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
NYPD

Dismembered, Beheaded Corpse Found in NYC Apartment: Sources

A saw, but very little blood, was found at the scene

By Myles Miller, Ray Villeda and R. Darren Price

A dismembered and beheaded corpse was found inside an apartment on Manhattan's Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

According to sources, someone called 911 after discovering the body in a Lower East Side apartment.

The caller said there was also an electric saw nearby, but very little blood.

Sources say the caller knew someone in the apartment and hadn't seen them in a while, so went to check on him. It's not clear if the corpse belonged to the person for whom they were looking.

No arrests have been made in the case.

