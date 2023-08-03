LIRR train derails in Queens, injuring 7: Officials

A Long Island Rail Road train derailed in Queens on Thursday, with emergency personnel responding to the scene, according to officials.

The passenger train became disabled before noon near 93rd Avenue & 175th Street, east of Jamaica Station, the MTA said. Eight train cars derailed with seven injuries reported, none of which were believed to be life-threatening, according to the FDNY.

A photo from inside one of the cars showed firefighters on board the train that left Grand Central at 10:43 a.m. and was due in Hempstead at 11:37 a.m. Customers were being transferred to another train and brought to Jamaica Station. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board at the time of the crash.

NYC officials said that traffic delays, road closures and mass transit disruptions should be expected. LIRR said eastbound trains were bypassing Hillside, Hollis and Queens Village as a result of the derailment, with other trains rerouted.

NYC Transit buses would cross-honor tickets for service between Jamaica and Queens Village, the MTA said.

For latest information on commuter updates, check below:

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.