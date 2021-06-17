Manhattan

Delivery Truck Driver Strikes Dad and Teenage Son as They Crossed Midtown Street

A father and his teenage son were left with serious injuries after a box truck driver them while they were crossing the street in Manhattan.

Police say the driver of a FreshDirect delivery truck hit the 62-year-old man and the 13-year-old boy around 10 p.m. Wednesday on Park Avenue between 57th and 58th Street. The operator of the truck remained on the scene, police said. He received summonses but was not arrested.

The father and son were both transported to Weill Cornell Hospital in critical condition, though police later said their conditions later improved. They have not been identified.

No other information was immediately available. NBC New York has reached out to FreshDirect for a statement.

