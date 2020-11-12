Deer Rescued From Hudson River in New Jersey

Oh deer!

New Jersey firefighters rescued a deer out of the Hudson River on Wednesday after several residents spotted it running through the streets.

The creature was attempting to cross the river from Hoboken around 1 p.m., TAPinto first reported. The Hoboken fire and rescue team got in a rescue boat and helped escort the deer back to shore.

A New Jersey-based wildlife photographer, David, was there when the deer reached the rocky river banks.

"Things looked bad for the #Hoboken buck for a while. When it reached the banks of the Hudson River it was absolutely exhausted. Once it regained its strength it stood strong before hurdling the fence and sprinting away," he wrote on Twitter.

A deer was also spotted running through Washington Street in Hoboken on Wednesday but it was unclear if it was the same animal.

Hoboken Fire Chief Brian Crimmins told the Hudson County View that the department received several calls from residents who were concerned for the deer's safety.

He added that the animal “didn’t appear to be in distress" and it went on its way.