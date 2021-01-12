Death of 5-Year-Old Girl Found on NYC Street After Apparent High Fall Ruled a Homicide

Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl who was found on the street alongside a 39-year-old woman after an apparent plunge from a building in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen Sunday afternoon as a homicide, police said Tuesday.

Oksana Patchin and the child, identified as Olivia Patchin, were found on the pavement outside 540 W. 53rd St. shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday. Both had injuries consistent with a "fall from an elevated height" and both were pronounced dead a short time later. The relationship between them wasn't immediately clear, but both lived at the same address on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, police said.

Police had been looking into whether the woman jumped with the child or there was some kind of accident. The fact they are looking at the girl's death alone as a homicide suggests the woman died by suicide, taking the child with her.

No additional details were immediately available on the pair or any potential reasons for the tragic circumstances. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, including at risk of suicide or self-harm, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Trained counselors are available 24/7.