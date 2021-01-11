Hell's Kitchen

Police Investigate Death of Woman and 5-Year-Old Girl Found on NYC Street

New York City police are working to determine whether a woman and a 5-year-old girl who were found dead on the street had fallen from a building or whether they had jumped.

A construction worker found 39-year-old Oksana Patchin and her 5-year-old daughter Olivia Patchin on the sidewalk of 540 West 53rd Street on Sunday, according to police. They were unconscious and unresponsive with injuries consistent with a fall from an elevated height.

Both of them were transported to Mount Sinai West Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

It's not clear why Patchin, who's a Brooklyn resident, was at that building.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

