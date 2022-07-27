Dead Body Found in Brooklyn Driveway After Being Rolled There in Hand Truck: Police

Investigators are looking into an ongoing mystery in Brooklyn after police said that a man’s dead body was rolled in a hand truck and dumped in a driveway, tossed out like trash.

Police said that home security cameras in the area of 72nd Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Dyker Heights captured the gruesome and jarring images of the body being dumped in the rear part of a driveway around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A man was seen on the surveillance footage using the hand truck to roll the body down the street, before it was left in the driveway. The man who was seen on camera is not being labeled a suspect at this point of the investigation, according to police.

One neighbor who saw the swarm of officers after the frightening discovery said the neighborhood is a “very nice area,” and that the man may not have died in the area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim’s identity was not immediately clear, nor was his cause of death. Police were waiting on the medical examiner to determine a cause of death, before they can determine whether it was a homicide. The body did not appear to have any signs of trauma.

Police did not say whether the body was found with ID, or if they had yet been able to identify the victim themselves.

An investigation is ongoing.