Baby found dead in Financial District

Authorities are investigating the death of a baby who was found unconscious in the Financial District when cops were called to a scene Monday, according to police.

The NYPD says officers were called to Fulton and Gold streets around 10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious baby. Emergency crews pronounced the child dead at the scene.

The age of the baby wasn't known, nor was the cause of death clear.

Police could not immediately say where, specifically, the child was found. Police had caution tape blocking off a restaurant, Sophie's Cuban Cuisine, in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.