‘Date Will Live in Infamy': Tri-State Leaders, Orgs React to SCOTUS Roe v. Wade Ruling

The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which was unthinkable just a few years ago, sent shockwaves across the nation Friday morning -- a ruling that has ended the constitutional protections for abortions that have been in place for nearly half a century.

The decision, impulsed by a conservative majority, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that was fortified by former President Donald Trump's three appointees.

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.

Here is what local, state and national leaders, as well as organizations said following the Court's ruling:

LEADERS, ORGANIZATIONS REACT

Earlier this month, Daily Update 2020 for people seeking and providing abortions in the state under legislation signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Following the Court's ruling Friday, Hochul shared her immediate reaction in a tweet, saying access to abortion "is a fundamental human right."

Today the Supreme Court rolled back the rights of millions of Americans, disregarding their interests and — more importantly — their lives.



Access to abortion is a fundamental human right, and it remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) June 24, 2022

In a subsequent statement, Hochul called the decision "a grave injustice" and stressed that abortion remains "safe, accessible, and legal" in the state.

In her statement, Hochul said:

"Today, the Supreme Court took away the right of millions of Americans to make decisions about their own bodies. This decision is a grave injustice.

"I want everyone to know that abortion remains safe, accessible, and legal in New York. Just last month, in anticipation of this decision, I made an historic $35 million investment to support our state's network of abortion providers. Last week, thanks to the partnership of Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and Speaker Heastie, I signed a landmark, nation-leading package of legislation that further protects the rights of patients and empowers reproductive healthcare providers.

"The right to reproductive healthcare is a fundamental human right. History shows us that when abortion is banned, abortion becomes unsafe for women. Low-income individuals and people of color will be harmed the most.

"New York has always been a beacon for those yearning to be free. Our state will always be a safe harbor for those seeking access to abortion care. To anyone who is working to deny abortion access, our message is clear: not here, not now, not ever."

Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy referenced the draft opinions leaked earlier last month on the topic, saying that Friday's ruling was "appalling"

“No number of leaked draft opinions nor any amount of speculation could have prepared American women for today’s backwards and appalling Supreme Court decision to strip away the Constitutional right to reproductive freedom," Murphy said. "While New Jersey planned for this eventuality by codifying a woman’s right to an abortion under state law, it is incumbent that we do more to fully secure reproductive rights and ensure access to reproductive health care without delay. Until we do, my Administration will take the necessary steps to fully protect both New Jersey’s women and those who come to our state to access the freedom which may no longer exist in their home state. In New Jersey, women will always have full autonomy over their own bodies and the right to make their own medical decisions."

Another tri-state leader, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he was "grateful to live in Connecticut, where our laws make it clear that women have a right to choose."

“Today’s Supreme Court decision drastically oversteps the constitutional right for Americans to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without government interference," Lamont's statement said. "Decisions on reproductive healthcare should only be made between a patient and their doctor without the interference of politicians. This ruling will not only result in a patchwork of unequal laws among the states, but more importantly it will result in dangerous and life-threatening situations similar to what this country witnessed countless times in the era prior to the landmark Roe case in which women died or were left severely injured because they could not access the medical care that they should have every right to access on their own."

He went on to say: "As long as I am governor, reproductive rights will be protected in Connecticut and I will do everything in my power to block laws from being passed that restrict those rights.”

"Make no mistake: this fight is far from over," Andrea Miller, President of the National Institute for Reproductive Health and NIRH Action Fund, an abortion rights advocacy group said in a statement following the SCOTUS' decision.

“The Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is a devastating and unprecedented assault on our most cherished freedoms, which puts our bodies, our families, and our futures on the line," Miller said in a statement. "The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization will upend the lives and jeopardize the health and well-being of millions of people across this country – those seeking abortion care, those who will need abortion care in the future, and the families and loved ones of those who will be denied the abortion care they need. And while this burden will cross every race, class, and zip code, we know that it will fall the hardest on Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and other communities of color; those working to make ends meet; young people; and people living in rural communities.

Calling the day one that "will live infamy" as one when the justices "turned their backs on the people of this nation."

"Today’s pernicious decision was not unexpected, but that does not make it any less appalling," Miller said. "This date will live in infamy, as the day when an unaccountable cabal of extreme conservative Justices turned precedent on its head and turned their backs on the people of this nation. It will usher in an era where every pregnancy that ends – and every person involved – may be suspect. And it will give government officials in roughly half the states wide-ranging power to surveil, prosecute, and punish those who end their pregnancies and those who help them do so.

But make no mistake: this fight is far from over. The overwhelming majority of Americans believe that abortion should be legal, affordable, and available in all communities."

Joy D. Calloway, Interim President & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Action Fund, said in a statement:

“This is personal. The U.S. Supreme Court has robbed millions of people of their right to control their bodies and personal health care decisions. This cruel decision provokes a dangerous health crisis. People will be forced to overcome unjust barriers to access abortion or carry pregnancies against their will — at the risk of their health and lives.

"This is a profoundly dismal day for our country, but the fight is far from over."

In a statement, NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public health care system in the United States, said they "will continue to provide safe, legal, accessible abortion services to all who make this deeply personal choice" saying they will "welcome patients near and far."

President and CEO Dr. Mitchell Katz, said in a statement that the decision is a threat to public health.

“Today's U.S. Supreme Court ruling restricting the reproductive rights of millions of Americans is a step backwards and a threat to public health," Katz said, continuing:

"Soon we will bear witness to the enormous consequences of this ruling and we must brace ourselves for the disproportionate impact it will have on disadvantaged communities, people of color, and people already experiencing barriers to accessing health care.

"The potential for unsafe abortions, unwanted childbearing, and unmet health needs will also lead to lack of economic freedom and obstacles for young people trying to excel or pull themselves out of poverty.

"But here in New York, NYC Health + Hospitals will continue to provide safe, legal, accessible abortion services to all who make this deeply personal choice.

"We will do whatever it takes to accommodate patients from near and far. And we will take the necessary steps to protect the safety and security of our patients and the health care professionals who provide these services.

"We are fortunate to live in a city and state that are equally committed to abortion rights and are strengthening protections for abortion providers.

"As disappointed as I am in the Court's ruling today, I also feel more determined than ever to fulfill the mission of our great public health system to care for all, regardless of immigration status or ability to pay, and protect the fundamental rights and health of the people we serve.”

“Two days in a row, politics came before people at the highest court in the land, and, as a result, the health of our nation now hangs in jeopardy. What the court has done today ignores the opinions of the majority of Americans, as it helps states control women’s bodies, their choices, and their freedoms," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

“There is nothing to call this Supreme Court opinion but an affront to basic human rights and one that aims to shackle women and others in reproductive bondage.

“Reproductive care is health care, but, put simply, this decision puts lives at risk."

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Letitia James called the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, "a vicious, dangerous, and deliberate attack on our most basic freedom as human beings."

James entire statement reads: “Today’s ruling is a vicious, dangerous, and deliberate attack on our most basic freedom as humans. Every single person in this country should have the right to make their own decisions about their own bodies. But make no mistake: We will not go back to the inhumane and restrictive pre-Roe era. Regardless of the situation at the national level, New York will always be a safe haven for anyone seeking an abortion. I will work tirelessly to ensure that low-income New Yorkers and people from hostile states have access to the care they need and deserve. I will always fight to protect our right to make decisions about our own bodies and expand access to this critical and lifesaving care.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she was "heartbroken."

"Our hearts may be broken today, but tomorrow, we've got to get up and find the courage to keep working towards creating the more just America we all deserve," she said.

My thoughts on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, in a Twitter thread, former Vice President Mike Pence, praised the decision saying, "Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land."

Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life and I commend the Justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 24, 2022

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) described the decision as "not only is this ruling an insult to women everywhere, but it is an affront to the 6 in 10 Americans who support women’s reproductive freedom."

"This ruling proves that our judicial system no longer represents the will of the American people and no longer represents logic, science, or equal justice under the law," Gillibrand said in her statement. "But while today’s ruling is a terrible setback in the fight for women’s equality, it does not diminish our resolve. In fact, it is time to get to work and fight for our rights."

She concludes her statement by saying: "We cannot allow nearly 50 years of progress for women’s rights to be erased in one fell swoop. We have simply come too far to turn back now."

In a tweet, Gillibrand also said that "when you take away someone's ability to make their own decisions about their own body, they are no longer a citizen. They no longer have freedom, bodily autonomy, or basic civil rights."

When you take away someone's ability to make their own decisions about their own body, they are no longer a citizen. They no longer have freedom, bodily autonomy, or basic civil rights. That's the America that the Supreme Court's decision overturning #RoeVWade just created. https://t.co/ojjfvfaQp0 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 24, 2022

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a democrat, said the decisions has resulted in "two Americas, where states must decide if they'll serve as bastians of freedoms, or not."

"Today’s abhorrent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade marks a stark new chapter in our American story," Stewart-Cousins said. "We cannot understate the life-altering effect this will have not only on millions of women today, but on the safety and freedom of those for generations to come. We are now living in two Americas, where states must decide if they’ll serve as bastions of freedom, or not. In anticipation of this ruling, we took action to further protect women’s rights to access reproductive healthcare and protect out of state visitors seeking abortion care. Abortion care is healthcare and it will remain accessible to all who need it in New York. Our safe harbor is ready to welcome those seeking refuge, with the promise that your choices will never be taken away in New York."

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said in her tweet that overturning Roe v. Wade "will never make [abortions] go away," but rather, "only makes them more dangerous."

Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away.



It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized.



People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2022

“This is a dark day for women, a dark day for freedom, and a dark day in the history of our country," Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) said.

Coleman also referenced Thursday's ruling, in which the Court struck down New York State's concealed carry gun law saying in a tweet that "in less than 24-hours the Supreme Court has shown that it cares more about controlling women than guns."

The Supreme Court has ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade.



In just 24 hours, the Court has shown that it cares more about controlling women than guns.



Read my full statement: https://t.co/0wOWebgFLH — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) June 24, 2022

Coleman also went on to address those who are concerned in New Jersey, reminding the public that New Jersey has abortion rights.

Note to those concerned about their rights. In NJ Roe is still, and will remain, the law of the land. https://t.co/cLGqo654SV — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) June 24, 2022

Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) also released the following statement in response to the Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which has been in place for decades, calling it a "dark day in American history." Adding, "We knew it was coming, but that doesn't make it any less devastating."

Today is a dark day in American history. We knew it was coming, but that doesn’t make it any less devastating. — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) June 24, 2022

Bowman went on to say that New York welcomes anyone who lives in a state that lost the right to an abortion.

“Our country today failed the millions of Americans who will suffer from this inhumane, dangerous, and deadly ruling — especially the poor and people of color who will suffer and die the most," Bowman said.

“This was not merely a court ruling, this was an attack – one that was planned by far-right extremists and carried out by the United States Supreme Court. This ruling is about controlling women and robbing them of their right to make decisions about their own bodies and healthcare. This is an outright attack on the overall freedoms of women across this country," his statement went on to say.

Bowman then focused his attention on the Supreme Court, who he said "lost its legitimacy."

“Let’s be clear: between sham appointments, stolen seats, and extreme verdicts like this one today, the United States Supreme Court has lost its legitimacy. For our democracy and governance to work, we must restore the legitimacy of the Court. The best way to do that is to expand the Supreme Court and restore a level of balance that has eroded over the years," he said.

“This is a dark day, but today the fight begins – the fight to restore abortion and reproductive rights in every state in the country . We must prevail, and I believe we will.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) called the decision "a massive attack on reproductive rights and freedom."

There’s no other way to say it: this radical decision is a massive attack on reproductive rights and freedom. Abortion care is health care, period, and in the Senate we are going to fight back. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) June 24, 2022

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) shared his frustration over the "devastating and disastrous" ruling, saying in a statement:

“After years of crusading, Republicans have succeeded in plunging our nation back to the dark days where women lived without bodily autonomy and access to safe reproductive care. The Supreme Court’s failure to uphold Roe v. Wade is a devastating and disastrous decision that will impact millions of American women and will forever remain a stain on our country’s history.

“With today’s decision, the conservative majority on the Court has thrown out nearly 50 years of precedent — jeopardizing long-established progress on civil rights, voting rights, and LGBTQ+ rights. Make no mistake, the justices who struck down Roe have callously turned their backs on women and families all across America. As a result, where a woman lives will now determine her ability to access a full range of reproductive health options. The wealthy, the powerful, and the well-connected will still have access to any and all care they choose. But lower-income women, especially of color, will not. This is more than just a health care issue, this is a human rights issue.

“Today, I share your anger and disappointment. I share your frustration and your outrage. Tomorrow, and every day after until full reproductive health care access is fully restored, I stand ready to fight with you.”

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), Chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform said the decision "is about taking away our right to bodily autonomy" and was not about protecting public health or safety.

“This disgraceful decision will eliminate access to abortion care for millions of people in the United States and will disproportionately harm communities that are already marginalized and more likely to experience health disparities, including people of color and people with less income," Maloney's statement read in part.

“Today’s decision undermines decades of precedent protecting fundamental freedoms for all people living in the United States and is a direct threat to other essential rights based on a person’s right to privacy, including the right to contraception and the right to same sex marriage. It will be recorded as one of the most misguided, ideologically-driven, and deeply flawed decisions in our country’s history."

In a tweet, Maloney said she was "infuriated" by the decision and was going to join the crowd protesting in front of SCOTUS.

I’m infuriated and I am marching down to SCOTUS right now to be with everyone protesting. — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) June 24, 2022

Citing a Marist Poll published last month, the New York Civil Liberties Union said the decision will trigger bans in half of U.S. states overnight, despite a vast majority of Americans believing that abortion is a fundamental right.

New York Civil Liberties Union Executive Director Donna Lieberman went on to issue a statement calling the decision " a full-scale assault."

“This is an attack on women and anyone in need of abortion care," Lieberman said. "This is a full-scale assault on pregnant people, their health care providers, and their support systems. This is a racial, gender and economic justice catastrophe. As half of the states in this country shamefully make forced pregnancy the law of their land, we will not stand for it in New York. We will affirm the right to abortion care and ensure access to it, no matter what."

Lieberman's statement goes on to say: “As federal reproductive rights vanish, New York will again be a beacon for people who need abortion care, including women, young people, transgender and gender non-conforming people. In New York today, the Reproductive Health Act protects access to abortion in our public health law. People from Mississippi to Texas are welcome here and have the right to get the vital care they need.

“Our state first opened its doors to abortion care five decades ago, and three years before the Court decided Roe. But there is more work to do to expand access for women, girls, people of color, and low-income people across the country. For New York to be a leader and an abortion access state, Albany leadership must convene a special session to pass constitutional protections through an Equality Amendment. Failing to pass these critical measures this summer is unconscionable – we must protect abortion care and ensure that anyone needing care can get it right here in New York.”

Catholic League president Bill Donohue said in a statement that the "ruling makes us proud to be Catholic."

"Honest abortion-rights legal scholars have long said that while abortion should be legal, it is not the business of the courts to settle such matters. [Justice Samuel] Alito picked up on this admission, saying, "The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision....

"Aside from the legal matters, abortion involves a host of biological and moral issues. The DNA that makes us all unique human beings is present at conception, and not a day later. It is a credit to the Catholic Church that it led the discussion on the morality of abortion for all these years," his statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the Legal Aid Society said in part that the decision was not not "pro-life" but "pro-oppression."

"Stripping people of their reproductive rights isn’t pro-life – it’s pro-oppression. This ruling will exacerbate racial inequities and disproportionately harm the most vulnerable and marginalized communities of color who already face obstacles to healthcare. Forcing people to carry unwanted pregnancies to term will push families deeper into poverty and put the lives of pregnant people, many of whom are BIPOC women, at risk," the Legal Aid Society's statement read in part, adding: "We know the devastating impact that a lack of access to reproductive healthcare and abortion has on our clients and their families."

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), who is also running for New York governor, issued a statement saying in part that "the Supreme Court has declared unconstitutional a woman’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions. American women today will have less freedom than their mothers."

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell called the ruling "a historic victory" that was both "courageous" and "correct."

The Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in Dobbs is courageous and correct. This is an historic victory for the Constitution and for the most vulnerable in our society. My full statement: https://t.co/oPTzOYOeAU — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) June 24, 2022

Andrew Giuliani, Republican candidate for New York governor and son of former New York City Rudy Giuliani, a Trump ally, said in a statement he celebrated the decision and "is the enduring legacy of President Donald J. Trump."

"As a pro-life New Yorker, I celebrate the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe vs Wade. It’s a victory for states’ rights but more importantly, the sanctity of life. This protection for our most vulnerable New Yorkers is the enduring legacy of President Donald J. Trump," he said.

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY)said the decision of the "radical, far-right majority on the Supreme Court" will have "lethal consequences for people."

Jones statement reads in part: "Today, the radical, far-right majority on the Supreme Court imposed their unpopular, legally unsupported view on the American people – overturning Roe v. Wade and ending the right to an abortion for millions in this country. This is the culmination of a decades-long assault waged by the Republican Party against reproductive freedom, and our democracy. Make no mistake: the Supreme Court’s decision will have lethal consequences for people who need live-saving abortions and will compound cycles of poverty and marginalization for Black and brown people who’ve had their constitutional right to choose stripped away.

“While abortion will remain legal in New York State, state legislatures across this country have already passed laws to ban abortion and criminalize providers and people who are seeking the health care they need. No matter what state you live in, this assault on abortion rights is an assault on all Americans."

The Catholic Bishops of New York State called the day "historic," saying that the "just decision will save countless innocent children simply waiting to be born."

In a statement, the group said in part: "With the entire pro-life community, we are overjoyed with this outcome of the Court. However, we acknowledge the wide range of emotions associated with this decision...We must remember that this is a judicial victory, not a cultural one. The culture remains deeply divided on the issue, which will be evidenced by the patchwork of state statutes pertaining to abortion across the country."

In a tweet, New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan said "we give thanks to God" in reference to the Court's decision.

We give thanks to God for today’s decision of the United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Read the statement from me and my brother Bishops of New York State: https://t.co/TZ8R9sViPz — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the Concerned Clergy for Choice and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America Clergy Advisory Board oppose the Court's decision, saying:

“As people of faith and deep moral conviction, we unequivocally oppose bans or medically unnecessary restrictions on abortion. These restrictions undermine individual moral agency and the ability to make personal health decisions according to one’s conscience, including whether and when to become parents. We affirm the moral agency of people seeking abortions, their bodily autonomy, and their moral authority to make reproductive decisions.”

National Council of Jewish Women CEO Sheila Katz called the decision "a moral failure" that "will put lives at risk."

“By overturning 50 years of precedent, safe and vital abortion care is now virtually inaccessible to millions of people who need it. In the weeks and months ahead, we will see the devastating impact this ruling will have on human lives," Katz said.

“This egregious decision is a direct violation of both our American values and our Jewish tradition. Reversing the protections of Roe defies logic, morality, compassion and the fundamental right of all Americans to practice their religious beliefs without interference from the government," Katz went on to say, adding that "this decision will forever alter the lives of those who will be forced to remain pregnant, increasing the chances that they will face life-threatening medical complications, poverty and unemployment."

"Today’s Supreme Court decision overturning nearly five decades of protections and reproductive freedom is devastating. This dangerous decision puts millions in harm’s way, gives government control over our individual freedom to choose, and sets a disturbing precedent that puts many other constitutional rights and freedoms in jeopardy," the LGBTQIA+ rights organization Heritage Pride, which oversees the roster of NYC Pride events, said following the Court's decision.

Rev. Al Sharpton, activist as well as founder and president of the National Action Network, said: "The Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade is a blatant attempt to bring us back to the dark ages. It will disproportionately impact Black women and poor women. This must be resisted aggressively. States must enact laws to protect women."