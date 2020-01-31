Dad Charged With Murdering Infant Son in NYC Apartment

A 27-year-old man faces murder and other charges in the death of his 1-month-old son at their Bronx home earlier this week, police said Friday.

Teshawn Watkins also was charged with manslaughter, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child in the Wednesday death of little Kaseem. Cops responding to a 911 call around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday found the infant unresponsive in the apartment.

Emergency crews took the baby to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death for the child was immediately available, nor was it clear if Watkins had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.