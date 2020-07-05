Cuomo Clears NYC to Enter Phase III Monday Without Indoor Dining

As has been tradition the past few weeks, New York City is the last region ready to enter a new phase of the state's reopening strategy but this time does so without a key component already offered to the rest of New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo OK'd New York City to enter Phase III on Monday, but as he and Mayor Bill de Blasio previously announced, without the option of indoor dining.

"Out of an abundance of caution and after seeing other states' experience with indoor dining, we will wait to reopen it as the city moves to Phase Three tomorrow," the governor said Sunday in a press release. "As we end this holiday weekend, I urge everyone to be New York Tough: wear a mask, socially distance, use hand sanitizer and continue the smart practices that have made out state a national leader in combatting this virus."

The third phase of reopening resumes personal care services from nail and tanning salons to spas and massage parlors with COVID safeguards in place.

Even with reopening, some services are still prohibited at personal care businesses. State regulations prohibit any service that requires a customer to remove a face mask are prohibited, like nose piercings or facials.

Employees will be required to get diagnostic tests for the coronavirus every 14 days, and there must be a mandatory screening, like a questionnaire or a checking of temperatures.

The rest of New York state has already resumed indoor dining. Cuomo said Wednesday indoor dining would continue in the state's other nine regions, adding the issues that led to the delay in New York City are primarily city-specific issues. Seven regions have already moved into the fourth and final phase of Cuomo's reopening plan. Long Island and the Mid-Hudson region remain in Phase III.

NBC News medical contributor Dr. Vin Gupta details the latest contract tracing efforts amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The state recorded a slight uptick in coronavirus infection rates last week, growing steadily each day until it topped out on Friday. A look at the 7-day average however shows the rate of positive cases holds steady around 1%.

On Sunday, Cuomo's office said 533 tests came back positive from Saturday's testing of 63,415 people in the state. An additional eight people died from the virus, he said, bringing the state total over 24,900.

The spike in coronavirus infections across the country has prompted renewed caution from tri-state leaders, who have already issued a 14-day quarantine advisory for travel from a known hot-spot state. On Saturday, Florida reported 11,458 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily tally yet, nearly tying New York's high of 11,571 in April.