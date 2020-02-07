Cruise Ship Travelers Returning to NJ Will Be Screened for Coronavirus: Sources

More than two dozens Chinese nationals who traveled aboard a cruise ship that set to return to New Jersey will be screened for any signs of the new virus that have sicked tens of thousands in mainland China.

Two sources familiar with the matter tell NBC New York that the travelers had came from China for the Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas cruise through the Caribbean. There's no indication anyone has the coronavirus but the CDC and health officials will provide health screenings Friday morning when the ship docks in Bayonne.

The cruise ship left Bayonne on Jan. 27, according to the itinerary.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean spokesperson Melissa Charbonneau said the company is participating in "elevated levels of guest screening to check the spread of coronavirus."

"We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships. We continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, the WHO, and local health authorities to align with their guidance and ensure the health and wellbeing of our guests and crew," Charbonneau continued.

Meanwhile, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn have been both designated as an emergency camp to quarantine potential patients in the event an outbreak occurs in the U.S.

On Wednesday the 12th confirmed U.S. case of the virus was confirmed in Wisconsin, health officials said.

No one in New Jersey or New York have been found with the virus but at least two patients with symptoms were awaiting test results in New York City. Three people in the city were tested negative.

The third person under investigation for novel #coronavirus is NEGATIVE. 🎉 We are still waiting for results for the remaining two people under investigation. Check back for the latest: https://t.co/AKpJIDztv1 pic.twitter.com/EzkqCpHCnp — nycHealthy (@nycHealthy) February 6, 2020

Officials said it typically takes up to 48 hours for results because samples have to be taken and sent to the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, Mayor de Blasio said that the CDC "has given localities the tools, but we still need our labs to be granted the authority" to test for the illness. The mayor also added that the city is "pushing to speed up this process."

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the majority of foreign nationals who traveled in China within two weeks of their arrival will be denied entry. Exceptions will likely be made to immediate family of U.S. citizens, permanent residents and flight crew.

