‘You Want to Get Hurt?': Man Arrested After Threatening Mom, Child on Subway With Baton

A man threatened a 5-year-old child with a baton after the youngster bumped into him onboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. on a southbound No. 4 train on the Upper East Side, according to police. A 29-year-old woman said that her child accidentally bumped into 67-year-old man while on the train.

The mother then said something to the suspect, who responded by taking out a retractable baton and asked her, "Do you want to get hurt?" police said. The train arrived at the 86th Street station, where the man was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect's identity has not been released, and nobody was hurt in the altercation. It was not clear what charges the men would face.