Woman takes off high heel, beats victim with shoe in Union Square attack: Police

She may get a pass from the fashion police, but that won't help one woman from the actual police.

A woman allegedly took off her high heel and used it to attack a victim near Manhattan's Union Square, according to police.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near University Place and East 13th Street. The victim, a 43-year-old woman, and another woman were talking when the attacker took off her fashionable footwear and hit the victim repeatedly in the back with at least one of the heels, according to police.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The alleged attacker then took off, heading east on 13th Street. It was not immediately clear if she put her heels back on before leaving. She was described as about 5'5 and was last seen seen wearing a pink top, blue jeans and (of course) black heels.

The victim suffered a cut and bruises, but otherwise did not need medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.