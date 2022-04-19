Woman Showering Gets Groped From Behind by Naked Man During NJ Home Invasion: Police

A woman was showering inside her New Jersey home when a naked man allegedly groped her from behind during a home invasion before running off, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on April 14 in the area of Andria Avenue in Hillsborough, town police said. The woman told detectives that she was in the shower when the man made his way inside her home, then took off his clothes and allegedly attempted to join her in the shower.

The man grabbed her from behind, Hillborough Township Police said, but the woman was able to fight him off. The man then fled the bathroom and left the home, exiting possibly through a screen door, according to police.

The woman, who was not hurt, told police the man was between the ages of 18-24, thin with short dark hair, with no body or facial hair. She was able to provide a sketch to police, which they later released in hopes of getting a lead on the incident.

No arrests have yet been made, and an investigation is ongoing.