Woman Indicted in 90+ MPH DWI Crash That Killed Man on Long Island Street

A Long Island woman has been indicted on more than a dozen charges for allegedly barreling down a street "so intoxicated" she couldn't keep the car on the road, crashing into several parked cars and causing the death of one of its occupants.

Tasha Brown, 28, appeared before a judge Friday, almost 11 months after she was arrested for driving under the influence when she crashed in a Hempstead neighborhood, District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Monday.

Brown, of Uniondale, is accused of driving three passengers in a Toyota Corolla when she crashed into the parked cars around 4:30 a.m. near Front Street and Hendrickson Avenue. All four were hospitalized with varying injuries.

The district attorney said Brown pleaded not guilty to charges that include aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, and reckless driving. If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison.

“This defendant was allegedly so intoxicated that she was unable to keep her vehicle on the road, veering and crashing into multiple parked cars at more than 90 mph, including one occupied by 29-year-old Nelson Fuentes who was tragically killed as a result of the collision. Brown’s passengers also sustained serious injuries in the crash and thankfully recovered,” Donnelly said.

Fuentes, of Massapequa, was seated inside one of the parked cars at the time of the crash, police said. He suffered fatal injuries after Brown's car came barreling into his parked vehicle at more than 90 mph, officials said.

Attorney information for Brown was not immediately known. She's scheduled back in court next month.