Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Hempstead

Woman Indicted in 90+ MPH DWI Crash That Killed Man on Long Island Street

Cars on a street in Hempstead were seriously damaged in the aftermath of a deadly crash Saturday.
News 4

A Long Island woman has been indicted on more than a dozen charges for allegedly barreling down a street "so intoxicated" she couldn't keep the car on the road, crashing into several parked cars and causing the death of one of its occupants.

Tasha Brown, 28, appeared before a judge Friday, almost 11 months after she was arrested for driving under the influence when she crashed in a Hempstead neighborhood, District Attorney Anne Donnelly said Monday.

Brown, of Uniondale, is accused of driving three passengers in a Toyota Corolla when she crashed into the parked cars around 4:30 a.m. near Front Street and Hendrickson Avenue. All four were hospitalized with varying injuries.

The district attorney said Brown pleaded not guilty to charges that include aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter, and reckless driving. If convicted, she faces up to 25 years in prison.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“This defendant was allegedly so intoxicated that she was unable to keep her vehicle on the road, veering and crashing into multiple parked cars at more than 90 mph, including one occupied by 29-year-old Nelson Fuentes who was tragically killed as a result of the collision. Brown’s passengers also sustained serious injuries in the crash and thankfully recovered,” Donnelly said.

Fuentes, of Massapequa, was seated inside one of the parked cars at the time of the crash, police said. He suffered fatal injuries after Brown's car came barreling into his parked vehicle at more than 90 mph, officials said.

Attorney information for Brown was not immediately known. She's scheduled back in court next month.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

HempsteadLong IslandNassau County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us