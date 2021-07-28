Crime and Courts

New York City

Woman Dies After Subway Stair Shove, Suspect Still on the Loose

The NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force is investigating

A 58-year-old woman has died after being shoved down the stairs of a Manhattan subway station earlier this month, and police are still hunting the suspect.

The NYPD said Wednesday they are looking for David Robinson, 52, in connection with the July 17 assault on Than Wtwe Than.

The woman and her 22-year-old son were exiting the Canal Street Station before 10 a.m. that day when an unidentified male walking behind them assaulted the mother and son, police say.

According to police, the suspect made a complaint about the 22-year-old victim's backpack before pulling on the bag, causing the mother and son to fall down the stairs.

The 58-year-old woman was left with severe head trauma; her family said on a GoFundMe page Monday that she was not going to survive and that they planned to donate her organs.

Her son had no significant injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the station. The NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

