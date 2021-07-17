Woman Critically Injured After Man Throws Her and Son Down Subway Stairs

A mother and son were thrown down a staircase at a busy Manhattan subway station Saturday morning, leaving the 58-year-old woman in critical condition.

Police say the pair were exiting the Canal Street Station before 11 a.m. when an unidentified male walking behind them assaulted the mother and son.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, the suspect made a complaint about the 22-year-old victim's backpack before pulling him down the stairs. Then, police say, the suspect turned his attention to the victim's mother and caused her to fall down the stairs.

The 58-year-old woman was left with severe head trauma and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, police say. Her son had no significant injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the station. The police investigation is ongoing.