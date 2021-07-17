Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New York City

Woman Critically Injured After Man Throws Her and Son Down Subway Stairs

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images (File)

A mother and son were thrown down a staircase at a busy Manhattan subway station Saturday morning, leaving the 58-year-old woman in critical condition.

Police say the pair were exiting the Canal Street Station before 11 a.m. when an unidentified male walking behind them assaulted the mother and son.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, the suspect made a complaint about the 22-year-old victim's backpack before pulling him down the stairs. Then, police say, the suspect turned his attention to the victim's mother and caused her to fall down the stairs.

News

Storm Team 4 Jul 11

Dangerous Heat Holds Saturday With Severe Storms Possible Before Relief Comes

State of Emergency 2 hours ago

‘There's Garbage Everywhere': Fiscal Feud in Mount Vernon Sidelines Essential Services

The 58-year-old woman was left with severe head trauma and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition, police say. Her son had no significant injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the station. The police investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New York CityNYPDsubway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us