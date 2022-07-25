Woman, 75, Fractures Shoulder in ‘Unprovoked' Attack From Behind: NYPD

A 75-year-old woman is recovering from a fractured shoulder after she was assaulted on a New York City sidewalk, captured in newly released video.

According to police, the woman was walking near Broadway and West 168th Street around 9 p.m. when an unknown man approached from behind and hit her, unprovoked, in the shoulder.

The July 12 Washington Heights attack was caught on video and shows the woman stumble to the ground as the suspect continues to walk past her, heading north on Broadway.

Police said the woman managed to walk herself down the street to Columbia University Irving Medical Center where she was treated for a fractured shoulder.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57- PISTA.