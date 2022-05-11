Video Shows Teen Girls Beaten After Social Media Feud Sparks Attack at NYC McDonald's

Police on Wednesday released shocking video of a brutal gang assault in Queens in which two teen girls were badly hurt outside a Queens McDonald's.
A dispute on social media led to the attack that happened just after 4 p.m. Monday in the parking of the restaurant on Springfield Boulevard in Queens Village, according to police.
The suspects, also teen girls, repeatedly punched the 14- and 15-year-old victims, and at one point even used a stun gun on them. A backpack belonging to one of the victims was stolen during the attack, which had $50, an ID and $120 AirPods inside.
The victims suffered swelling and bruising to the head and body as a result of the attack, in addition to cuts and scrapes. They were treated for their injuries, and are expected to recover.
The suspects, a 14-yearold, 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, were arrested and charged with harassment and second-degree assault. The 16-year-old also was charged with weapon possession, the stun gun allegedly used on the victims.