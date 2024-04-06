Verbal dispute ends with 1 person shot in Queens: NYPD

Police are asking for help in finding an individual they say shot another person following an argument in Queens on Friday.

According to the NYPD, at around 5:20 p.m. on 243 Street, in the Rosedale neighborhood, the alleged shooter and a 49-year-old individual had a verbal dispute which lead to the 49-year-old being shot in the arm. As the victim tried to leave, the individual attempted to shoot them a second time but missed and fled.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The individual being sought is described as a male with a medium build, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a waist length black jacket, tan jogging suit and white sneakers.

Police urge anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).