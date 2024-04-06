Crime and Courts

Verbal dispute ends with 1 person shot in Queens: NYPD

Police are searching for the person who shot a 49-year-old. The victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.

By NBC New York Staff

Police are asking for help in finding an individual they say shot another person following an argument in Queens on Friday.

According to the NYPD, at around 5:20 p.m. on 243 Street, in the Rosedale neighborhood, the alleged shooter and a 49-year-old individual had a verbal dispute which lead to the 49-year-old being shot in the arm. As the victim tried to leave, the individual attempted to shoot them a second time but missed and fled.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The individual being sought is described as a male with a medium build, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a waist length black jacket, tan jogging suit and white sneakers.

Police urge anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

