Crime and Courts

Covering crime and court proceedings in the tri-state
LGBTQ

Two men wanted for using metal pipe in anti-LGBTQ attack in Brooklyn: Police

By NBC New York Staff

NYPD

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is looking for two men accused of attacking a person with a metal pipe in what may have been an anti-LGTBQ attack in Brooklyn.

On May 13, the two suspects went up to the 33-year-old non-gender conforming person sitting on the front steps of a residence near the corner of Boerum Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg, according to police.

The pair allegedly made anti-LGBTQ comments before picking up a metal pip and hitting the victim in the head with it. The two took off immediately afterward.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The victim suffered bruising to the head, but was otherwise unhurt.

An investigation by the Hate Crimes Unit is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

LGBTQBrooklynWilliamsburg
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us