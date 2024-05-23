Two men wanted for using metal pipe in anti-LGBTQ attack in Brooklyn: Police

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Unit is looking for two men accused of attacking a person with a metal pipe in what may have been an anti-LGTBQ attack in Brooklyn.

On May 13, the two suspects went up to the 33-year-old non-gender conforming person sitting on the front steps of a residence near the corner of Boerum Street and Bushwick Avenue in Williamsburg, according to police.

The pair allegedly made anti-LGBTQ comments before picking up a metal pip and hitting the victim in the head with it. The two took off immediately afterward.

The victim suffered bruising to the head, but was otherwise unhurt.

An investigation by the Hate Crimes Unit is ongoing. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.