Two NYC Correction Officers Smuggled Drugs, Phones to Rikers Gang Inmates: Feds

Two New York City Department of Correction officers accepted tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to smuggle contraband -- including cell phones and drugs -- to jailed gang members at Rikers, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Officers Krystle Burrell and Katrina Patterson were charged in separate complaints by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn and were arrested Tuesday morning. Four other defendants were charged as well as part of the alleged conspiracy.

According to prosecutors, Patterson accepted more than $34,000 in bribes to bring contraband, including drugs, to an alleged Bloods gang member at Rikers. Separately, they allege Burrell accepted nearly $10,000 in bribes to bring phones to another Rikers inmate and to help that inmate sell contraband to others.

Both officers face up to 5 years in prison if convicted. Attorney information was not immediately available.

Prosecutors noted there is an ongoing investigation by the NYPD, Department of Homeland Security and the NYC Department of Investigation into purported bribes-for-contraband rings involving correction officers.