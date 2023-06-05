Thieves are breaking into NJ homes — to steal key fobs to luxury cars in driveways

What to Know A crime wave moving through West Orange, New Jersey, is leaving residents on edge.

Thieves are apparently breaking into homes overnight -- not looking for cash or valuables, but rather, looking for key fobs to luxury cars parked in driveways.

This problem is not just limited to West Orange. Police say that nearby Livingston had six break-ins last week alone.

A peculiar crime wave moving through West Orange, New Jersey, is leaving residents on edge.

Thieves are apparently breaking into homes overnight -- not looking for cash or valuables, but rather, looking for key fobs.

Joshua Davis, a resident, says his neighbor is one of a growing number of victims to these crimes.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Apparently, they went downstairs in the basement and grabbed the key fob," Davis said.

Police say it keeps happening. They have already investigated at least eight similar break-ins and thefts in the last few months.

The suspect or suspects use garage door openers, find unlocked doors or windows -- and, in at least one case, forced their way in. Once they are inside the home, they look for keys or key fobs to pricey, high-end cars they can drive off in.

"It’s just crazy. I don't know -- it just seems surreal in a sense. I lived here my whole life and that stuff has never really been a problem ever since I've been little," another resident told NBC 4 New York. "Hearing it now, it kind of just shocks me in a sense."

Harold Ross lives in the community, he says the concerning crimes have him double-checking his locks.

"I’ve just been hearing about the break ins with the key fobs and stealing the cars and I’m a little worried," Ross said. "I feel like it hasn't been completely taken seriously when it started out and now that it’s starting to get out of control a little bit, they are starting to recognize it as a problem."

This problem is not just limited to West Orange. Police say that nearby Livingston had six break-ins last week alone.