Teen Robbery Scheme Busted After BMW Carjacking Leads to Crash on Long Island: Police

Three teenagers were arrested in a wild carjacking on Long Island, accused of robbing a group of young men at the start of the weekend.

Police say the alleged robbery occurred Friday night in the parking lot of Roosevelt Field Mall. Two young suspects are accused of displaying a gun to steal from five teens exiting a BMW 330i, then hopping in and fleeing in the vehicle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators say police caught up to the two suspects on the Meadowbrook State Parkway after they crashed the stolen BMW. The fleeing duo slammed into a Hyundai sedan, whose 50-year-old driver had to be transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of their investigation, police say they learned one of the purported victims of the parking lot carjacking helped the duo orchestrate the robbery.

Authorities arrested all three suspects, two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of a firearm and conspiracy. They were scheduled for arraignment in court on Saturday.