Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Harlem

Teen College Student Found Dead in Morningside Park, Stabbed Multiple Times: Police

Tessa Majors, 18, was found with stab wounds to her face and body

By Tom Shea and Kiki Intarasuwan

By Tom Shea and Kiki Intarasuwan

NBCUniversal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A young college freshman was stabbed to death in a park near Columbia University on Wednesday
  • Police say 18-year-old Tessa Majors was a freshman at Barnard College
  • No arrests have been made in her brutal murder, according to police

A college student was found dead in Morningside Park with several stab wounds to her body as a result of an armed robbery, police and school officials said.

The 18-year-old, identified as Tessa Majors from Virginia, was a first-year student at Barnard College, according to the school. She was found Wednesday evening by a security guard near an entrance to the park at West 116th Street and Morningside Avenue, police said.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

Jersey City Shootout 7 hours ago

Jersey City Shooters Identified, Were Prime Suspects in Other Homicide

Newark 3 hours ago

Police Arrest 16-Year-Old in Stabbings of Two Newark Kids

There were multiple stab wounds to her face and body, according to police. A law enforcement source said a witness saw a group of people running from where the body was found.

A campus-wide text that went out to students and staff said one male suspect may have been wearing a green jacket and a mask.

In an email to students, the school said that Majors was "just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life," and that her family was en route to the city.

"This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core," Barnard President Sian Leah Beilock said in the letter, adding that counseling services would be available all day Thursday.

This article tagged under:

HarlemCrime and CourtsBarnard CollegeMorningside HeightsMorningside Park
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us