Suspect Indicted for Alleged String of Late-Night Sexual Assaults in Manhattan

A man accused of committing a series of late-night sexual assaults in Manhattan appeared before a judge as he faced multiple sex crime charges.

Damian Rendon was indicted Tuesday in state supreme court, District Attorney Alvin Bragg said, and faces charges including first-degree attempted rape and sexual abuse, as well as forcible touching, for the alleged incidents earlier in the summer.

"Rendon followed and attacked multiple women as they walked along the street in a pattern of late-night attacks,” said Bragg. “We encourage anyone who believes they have been the victim of or witness to a sex crime to call our Hotline at 212-335-9373.”

Police said that each of the incidents occurred on the Upper East Side and in lower Manhattan. According to court documents, video surveillance and statements made, the 20-year-old Rendon first followed a woman on the Upper East Side for several blocks on June 28. He went up to the victim on East 89th Street near First Avenue and sexually assaulted her, the DA's office said, before running away.

Just over a month later, on Aug. 7, Rendon allegedly followed another woman from the street into the subway station at Broadway and Houston Street. After catching up with her, he reached under her dress and grabbed her from behind, prosecutors said.

About two weeks after that, he ran up behind another victim on the Upper East Side after following her from the 6 train. He grabbed her and tried to rape the woman, but a good Samaritan heard the victim's screams and intervened, according to the DA's office.

There is an ongoing investigation into another incident as well, on July 31, on Greene Street between Spring and Broome streets, Bragg said.

A second court date has not yet been set.