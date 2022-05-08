Crime and Courts

Queens

Stolen Landscaping Truck Found Abandoned in NYC After Critically Hitting Woman: NYPD

By Myles Miller

Officers investigate the scene where a landscaping truck struck a woman in Queens

A woman was fighting for her life in a New York City hospital Sunday after she was struck by a landscaping truck that police later said had reported stolen hours earlier.

The 49-year-old victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital after the truck clipped a parked car near 120th Avenue and 167th Street around 8:30 a.m., according to a senior NYPD official.

Several neighbors as well as the car's owner tried to stop the truck driver when the woman was hit, the official added. The truck was found abandoned nearly one mile away.

Police were still searching for the driver of the truck, which the official said at been reported stolen two hours before the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

