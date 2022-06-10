Son Strangles Father Inside Long Island Home: Police

A Long Island man has been arrested after police said he killed his father inside their Suffolk County home.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 1 p.m. Friday after a woman said that her son had strangled her husband at their home in West Babylon. Police responding to the home on Phillips Walk found 64-year-old Robert Taylor dead.

Detectives arrested the son, James Taylor, at the home and charged him with second-degree murder. The 34-year-old was set to be arraigned Friday evening.

Attorney information for Taylor was not immediately clear.