Six Wounded in Shooting at NJ Bar Overnight: Prosecutors

Prosecutors in New Jersey say six people were wounded in a shooting at a bar overnight and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the El Patio Bar in Perth Amboy around 12:40 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

The responding officers found six people with apparent gunshot wounds. Additional descriptions of the victims were not provided by the office.

All six victims were taken transported to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the prosecutor's office.

No motive or description of any possible suspects wanted by authorities was released. But the prosecutor's office did ask the public to submit any relevant information of video related to the shooting.