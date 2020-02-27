2 Sought After Shooting at Spring Valley Transit Hub Leaves 1 Hurt

What to Know A man was injured following a shooting at the Spring Valley Transit Center parking lot in Rockland County Thursday afternoon

The incident took place around 2 p.m. at 1 Municipal Plaza, according to police

The victim, who is about 30-years-old, was taken to Westchester County Medical Center. His condition is unknown

Police say they are actively searching for two individuals in connection to the shooting who fled the scene on foot.

The motive is unclear and the incident remains under investigation. Patrol dogs, better known as K-9s, were brought in to assist authorities.

The shooting has led to a disruption of bus service to the transit hub. According to police, some buses from the Transit Center are being rerouted to make sure they "are flowing appropriately."