Queens Man Convicted of 2018 Deadly Shooting Following Street Fight

A Queens man was convicted of first-degree murder, kidnapping and other crimes in the shooting death of another man following a street fight in 2018, according to the district attorney's office.

Joaquin Bullock, 35 and of Far Rockaway, was convicted Wednesday following a two-week trial of murder in the first degree, kidnapping in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.

Bullock faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole once he is sentenced Dec. 5.

According to trial testimony, at around 11 p.m. on Aug. 18, 2018, Bullock was captured on surveillance arguing with several other men on Beach 25 Street and Bookhaven Avenue, when he punched two of the men, including the victim, 28-year-old Dion Smith in the face.

About 30 minutes later, according to Katz, surveillance showed Bullock return to the scene, grab the victim by the arm and remove him from the location to a dark alley in Brookhave Avenue where he shot the man in the chest.

Although Smith was taken to St. John's Hospital, he later died as a result of his injuries.

“Gun violence has taken too many lives in this Borough and this verdict sends a strong message that deadly shootings will never be tolerated in Queens County. We hope that the outcome of this trial provides a sense of justice to the victim’s family," Katz said.