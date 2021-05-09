Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Queens

Police: Son Confesses to Killing Mother in Her Queens Home

Pushkar Sharma had blood on his clothing when he showed up at the 105th Precinct stationhouse shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday

A 28-year-old man walked into a Queens police station and confessed to killing his mother, police said Sunday.

The mother was found fatally assaulted inside her Queens home at about the same time.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Pushkar Sharma had blood on his clothing when he showed up at the 105th Precinct stationhouse shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday and told officers he had killed his mother, a police spokesperson said.

News

NYPD 20 mins ago

Times Square Shooting: Tourist Victim Speaks, Suspect Still at Large

Elon Musk 4 hours ago

Elon Musk Reveals Asperger's Diagnosis as ‘SNL' Celebrates Mother's Day

That was at about the same time that Emergency Medical Service workers were trying to save the life of 65-year-old Saroj Sharma.

The victim's daughter had called 911 after finding her mother unconscious in the basement of her home in the Bellerose Manor neighborhood, authorities said.

Saroj Sharma had bruising to her face and neck, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Pushkar Sharma was arrested on charges of murder and sex abuse. No details of the sex abuse charge were provided. It wasn't clear if Sharma had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

QueensNYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us