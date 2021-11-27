Police Seek 2 Men in Fatal Stabbing Outside Penn Station

A 36-year-old man was fatally stabbed near New York's Penn Station, police said Friday.

The man was stabbed in the chest outside the busy transit hub at 6 p.m. Thursday, police said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The name of the victim, who appears to have been homeless, was not immediately released.

Police released surveillance camera photos of two men they were seeking in the fatal assault. The man who police believe was the stabber was wearing a brown and white plaid jacket.

The stabbing took place about a block from the flagship Macy's store on 34th Street, where thousands had gathered hours earlier for the Thanksgiving parade.