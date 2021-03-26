Crime and Courts

Nassau County

Police Search for Man Who Exposed Himself to 3 Teen Girls on Long Island

police car
Getty Images

Police in Nassau County say they are searching for a man who exposed himself to three teen girls Thursday.

According to Nassau County detectives, at 11:05 a.m., while walking on Webster Avenue at the intersection of Pettit Avenue towards Calhoun High School in Merrick, three 16-year-old girls saw an unknown man standing by a white Chevy Express Van exposing his genitals.

The girls frightened from what they had just saw quickly continued to school and notified administrators who contacted authorities, police say.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

