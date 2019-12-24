Crime and Courts
Police: Pregnant Woman Attacked, Robbed in NYC Elevator

What to Know

  • Police are searching for a woman they say attacked and robbed a pregnant woman inside a Bronx elevator Monday
  • The violent encounter was captured on surveillance video
  • The woman allegedly punched the victim and made off with her purse and about $400

Police are searching for a woman they say attacked and robbed a pregnant woman inside a Bronx elevator Monday -- a violent encounter that was captured on surveillance video.

According to NYPD, the incident took place around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Mosholu Parkway and Paul Avenue.

Police say the 40-year-old victim entered the elevator with another unknown woman. The victim and woman ended up getting into an argument that eventually escalated in a physical confrontation, according to police.

During the confrontation, the woman began to punch the victim around the face, head and torso area --resulting in pain and bruising, police say, adding that the woman then stole the victim's purse, which contained about $400, and fled the building.

Although EMS responded, the victim refused medical attention at the scene, police say.

The woman sought in connection to the incident is described by police as being 25 to 35 years old. She was last seen wearing a red coat and dark pants.

Police urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish, 1-888-57- PISTA. Tips can also be submitted at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.

