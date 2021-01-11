Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Waterbury

Police: Connecticut Man Stabbed Cashier Over Price of Milk

The 19-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of a puncture wound behind her left ear

Getty Images

What to Know

  • A Connecticut man was arrested for stabbing a Walmart clerk over the price of milk, police said.
  • The assault happened shortly after noon Sunday at a Walmart in Waterbury, the Republican-American reported.
  • Forty-year-old Hichman Asfir, of Stamford, stabbed the cashier in the head with a folding knife after she scanned a gallon of milk and told him the price, police said. The 19-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of a puncture wound behind her left ear. She was in stable condition Sunday night.

A Connecticut man was arrested for stabbing a Walmart clerk over the price of milk, police said.

The assault happened shortly after noon Sunday at a Walmart in Waterbury, the Republican-American reported.

Forty-year-old Hichman Asfir, of Stamford, stabbed the cashier in the head with a folding knife after she scanned a gallon of milk and told him the price, police said.

News

impeachment 20 hours ago

Dems Introduce Impeachment Article Against Trump as GOP Blocks 25th Amendment Bill

COVID-19 7 hours ago

NY's Largest Vaccine Group, 3.2M People, Now Eligible for Shots; Cuomo Gives State of State

Asfir was arrested on charges including first-degree assault, police said. He was awaiting arraignment Monday. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

The 19-year-old victim was hospitalized for treatment of a puncture wound behind her left ear. She was in stable condition Sunday night.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

WaterburyConnecticutCrime and Courtsstabbingmilk
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us