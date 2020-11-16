Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Midtown

Police Chase NYPD Hit-and-Run Driver Into Midtown Subway Station

Police investigate a hit-and-run involving one of their officers who attempted to make an arrest Monday in Midtown
News 4

Police want to find the driver for responsible for hitting an NYPD officer with his vehicle before fleeing into a Midtown subway station Monday afternoon.

The incident started when the officer attempted to make arrest the driver for an outstanding warrant when the suspect drove over the officer's foot, according to police.

The driver continued driving away from the scene near 45th Street and 8th Avenue. It happened around 12:30 p.m Monday.

News

COVID-19 8 hours ago

NJ Imposes New Capacity Limits After Cuomo's Emergency Summit; NYC Schools' Fate in Limbo

Jake Tapper 3 hours ago

Dr. Fauci Says Masks, Social Distancing Will Still Be Needed After a COVID-19 Vaccine—Here's Why

Law enforcement sources said the officer's injuries were minor but the officer was still taken to a local hospital.

The driver ditched his car a few blocks away and fled into a subway station nearby. He's also wanted for burglary and parole violation, according to police.

A description of the suspect was not immediately released by police.

This article tagged under:

MidtownNYPDCrime and Courtshit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us