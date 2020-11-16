Police Chase NYPD Hit-and-Run Driver Into Midtown Subway Station

Police want to find the driver for responsible for hitting an NYPD officer with his vehicle before fleeing into a Midtown subway station Monday afternoon.

The incident started when the officer attempted to make arrest the driver for an outstanding warrant when the suspect drove over the officer's foot, according to police.

The driver continued driving away from the scene near 45th Street and 8th Avenue. It happened around 12:30 p.m Monday.

Law enforcement sources said the officer's injuries were minor but the officer was still taken to a local hospital.

The driver ditched his car a few blocks away and fled into a subway station nearby. He's also wanted for burglary and parole violation, according to police.

A description of the suspect was not immediately released by police.