Crowd in Times Square Scrambles After Reported Gunshot

Police officers responded to Times Square after reports of a gunshot Sunday evening.
A spokesperson for the NYPD said the call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a gunshot in the area of West 46th Street and 7th Avenue.
A senior law enforcement official initially said a person was wounded in the leg from a gunshot wound.
Authorities have not released any additional information since the incident.
The department tweeted an advisory more than 30 minutes later asking the public to avoid the area.
