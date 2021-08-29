Crowd in Times Square Scrambles After Reported Gunshot

Police officers responded to Times Square after reports of a gunshot Sunday evening.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said the call came in around 5:30 p.m. for a gunshot in the area of West 46th Street and 7th Avenue.

A senior law enforcement official initially said a person was wounded in the leg from a gunshot wound.

UPDATE: police now say it’s not clear if any shots were fired. Might just have been a dispute. Person seen in video being interviewed is victim who was hurt on his leg, still unclear how @NBCNewYork https://t.co/0Dnym40sWf — Anjali Hemphill (@AnjaliHemphill) August 29, 2021

Authorities have not released any additional information since the incident.

The department tweeted an advisory more than 30 minutes later asking the public to avoid the area.