Queens

NYC Teen Recovering After Being Hit By Stray Bullet Through Window While at Home

Police do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting

A 15-year-old girl from Queens is recovering from a gunshot wound after she was hit by a stray bullet that flew in through a window while she was at home Tuesday night, according to police.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. when shots were allegedly fired outside her house on 115th Road in St. Albans, possibly across the street, according to the NYPD.

A few of the rounds struck the girl's house, with one bullet going through window and hitting her right shin, police said.

The girl, who had at least one parent at home with her, was transported to Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center in Nassau County in stable condition. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Police do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.

It is currently unclear if the shooting involved multiple parties exchanging gunfire or if it was just one person firing at another.

There have been no arrests or suspects identified in connection to the shooting.

The investigation in ongoing.

This is not the first scenario in which an unintended target was struck by a stray bullet while at home.

Just last week a 72-year-old Queens woman was also hit by a stray bullet as she sat in her own home watching TV. The victim’s South Ozone Park home was riddled with at least 10 bullet holes.

Police in that case also said the woman was not the intended target.

