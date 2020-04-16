NYC Man Tells Cops He Killed His Father, Mutilated Body Found at Home: Police Source

A Brooklyn man was arrested after police said he approached them inside a bagel shop and told them he had killed his father — whose body was later found mutilated inside their home, according to a law enforcement source.

Khaled Ahmad went into the store in Dyker Heights early Wednesday morning and confessed to slaying his 57-year-old father, according to a police source. When officers went to the home on 84th Street, they found Imad Ahmad unconsicous and unresponsive. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said that the victim's body had multiple stab wounds, and the law enforcement source told NBC New York that the body was "severely mutilated." The father and son had been sheltering-in-place at the home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Officers arrested the 26-year-old Khaled Ahmad, charging him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Ahmad was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation. A law enforcement source said the suspect has a history of emotional disturbance.

An investigation is ongoing.